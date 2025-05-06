x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Chandrababu Govt brings back Baby Kits

Published on May 6, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Golden Opportunity for Sree Vishnu and Samantha
image
Chandrababu Govt brings back Baby Kits
image
Buzz: Good Bad Ugly Combo soon?
image
Exclusive Interview with Actress Ketika Sharma
image
NTR completes a Quick Schedule of Dragon

Chandrababu Govt brings back Baby Kits

Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to reintroduce Baby Kits aimed at the wellness of new born babies and mothers. NTR Baby Kits, a popular initiative taken up by TDP Government during 2014-19, was discontinued after YSRCP assumed power in 2019.

Baby Kits was a successful scheme and was quite a hit with BPL and middle class families in AP. According to the scheme, Govt used to provide 11 essential items needed for new born babies and mothers.

The Baby kit consists of 11 items like bed for the new-born, mosquito net, water proof cot sheet, washable napkins, towel, baby dress, baby soap, baby powder and others. These kits were distributed to all the mothers, who have given birth to baby in government hospital, irrespective of caste, religious and financial considerations.

According to the planning of the Health Department officials, each baby kit costs about Rs 1,410. While Central Government used to share part of amount in the past, during present term, all the cost is expected to be borne by AP Govt. It is said that Centre’s schemes which provided assistance for baby kits in the past, have been stalled now, leading AP state Govt to take up full financial responsibility for the scheme.

Even Telangana state is also providing kits to new born babies and mothers and is a quite a hit.

Next Golden Opportunity for Sree Vishnu and Samantha Previous Buzz: Good Bad Ugly Combo soon?
else

TRENDING

image
Golden Opportunity for Sree Vishnu and Samantha
image
Buzz: Good Bad Ugly Combo soon?
image
Pawan Kalyan to resume the shoot of OG

Latest

image
Golden Opportunity for Sree Vishnu and Samantha
image
Chandrababu Govt brings back Baby Kits
image
Buzz: Good Bad Ugly Combo soon?
image
Exclusive Interview with Actress Ketika Sharma
image
NTR completes a Quick Schedule of Dragon

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Govt brings back Baby Kits
image
NTR completes a Quick Schedule of Dragon
image
Obulapuram judgement: Big boost for Sabita Indra Reddy’s image

Related Articles

Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025 Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions rashmika mandanna selfie poses allu arjun family april highlights rana and miheeka at times square Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle Shruti Haasan Black flag look Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award Ketika Sharma Aura Look Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage Pooja Hegde Retro Look