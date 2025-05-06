Chandrababu Govt brings back Baby Kits

Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to reintroduce Baby Kits aimed at the wellness of new born babies and mothers. NTR Baby Kits, a popular initiative taken up by TDP Government during 2014-19, was discontinued after YSRCP assumed power in 2019.

Baby Kits was a successful scheme and was quite a hit with BPL and middle class families in AP. According to the scheme, Govt used to provide 11 essential items needed for new born babies and mothers.

The Baby kit consists of 11 items like bed for the new-born, mosquito net, water proof cot sheet, washable napkins, towel, baby dress, baby soap, baby powder and others. These kits were distributed to all the mothers, who have given birth to baby in government hospital, irrespective of caste, religious and financial considerations.

According to the planning of the Health Department officials, each baby kit costs about Rs 1,410. While Central Government used to share part of amount in the past, during present term, all the cost is expected to be borne by AP Govt. It is said that Centre’s schemes which provided assistance for baby kits in the past, have been stalled now, leading AP state Govt to take up full financial responsibility for the scheme.

Even Telangana state is also providing kits to new born babies and mothers and is a quite a hit.