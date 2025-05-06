Golden Opportunity for Sree Vishnu and Samantha

The core summer holiday season is here. Natural Star Nani opened the May season with a bang and his film HIT 3 is doing great business. The film will enter into its second week and Sree Vishnu’s Single and Samantha’s Subham are releasing on May 9th. Sree Vishnu has to deliver and Single is packed with loads of youthful fun and romance as per the trailer. The promotional content would draw the youth to the theatres and it would be a great opportunity for Sree Vishnu.

Samantha is making her debut as producer with Subham, a small budget interesting film. Samantha also played a cameo in this horror drama. Both Single and Subham will have a great opportunity to mint money. With no releases next week, the ground is open for both these films for more than two weeks. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom will release on May 30th and this gap is quite enough for these interesting films to make profits. Hope both these films open on a strong note with positive word of mouth.