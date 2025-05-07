x
Home > Politics

India Strikes Pakistan Terror Bases in Operation Sindoor

Published on May 7, 2025

India Strikes Pakistan Terror Bases in Operation Sindoor

In a significant military operation, India conducted precision strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan during the early hours of May 7th. Code-named “Operation Sindoor,” the strikes targeted nine locations across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistani Punjab, hitting the heart of terror networks responsible for attacks against India.

Around 1:44 a.m., Indian forces struck key terror hubs including Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and notably Bahawalpur in Punjab province. The Indian government confirmed targets in Muridke, Bahawalpur, Gulpur, Bimber, Chakamu, and a camp near Sialkot. These strikes specifically avoided civilian areas and military complexes.

Sources indicate the Indian Air Force likely employed Rafale fighter jets to launch the attacks. Unlike the 2019 Balakot strike, these jets reportedly remained in Indian airspace while deploying:

– Scalp cruise missiles: Long-range precision weapons that operate using GPS coordinates

– Hammer standoff smart bombs: Air-to-surface precision munitions with manual or GPS guidance capabilities

The strikes focused on known terrorist strongholds, with Muridke and Bahawalpur being particularly significant as headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed respectively. Defense analyst Shiv describes these locations as “the mothership of Pakistani terror” and equivalent to hitting “large Pakistani military establishments.”

In an official statement, India emphasized these strikes were “focused, measured, and deliberately non-escalatory.” The foreign ministry confirmed the action came after Pakistan failed to respond to evidence linking Pakistani-based terrorists to the recent Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio following the operation. The Indian Embassy in Washington released a statement explaining India had “credible leads, technical inputs, testimony of survivors” linking Pakistan-based terrorists to the Pahalgam attack.

As tensions rise, Pakistan has shut down its airspace for civilian flights and issued statements promising retaliation for what they’ve termed “an act of aggression.”

