Buzz: Interesting title for Chiranjeevi’s Lucifer Remake?

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next offering Acharya is currently in the final stages of the shoot. The actor will soon take up the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster film Lucifer and the shooting starts in May. Mohan Raja is on the board as the director and the pre-production work reached the final stages. Lucifer remake is a political drama and the makers are considering King Maker as the title. Nothing has been finalized as of now and King Maker is one among the considered titles. The final call on this would be taken soon.

Nayanthara, Satyadev are considered for the other crucial roles and an official announcement will be made soon. Veteran producer NV Prasad in association with Konidela Production Company are the producers. The film will have its theatrical release this year.