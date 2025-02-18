Buzz: Janhvi Kapoor in Allu Arjun’s Next?

According to recent reports, Janhvi Kapoor is expected to feature with Allu Arjun in his upcoming film to be directed by Atlee. Allu Arjun created a sensation with the Pushpa franchise and he was set to work with director Trivikram Srinivas after the sequel to Pushpa. However, due to some delays, Allu Arjun is now likely to start filming Atlee’s project which is said to be a big-budget commercial entertainer. While there is no official confirmation yet, reports suggest that Janhvi Kapoor will be the leading lady opposite Allu Arjun in this highly anticipated film. Janhvi gained recognition among Telugu audiences for her performance in NTR’s last film Devara. She is also set to appear in Ram Charan’s upcoming film directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

The news comes after Janhvi was seen attending a party hosted by Atlee’s wife, Priya, where she was joined by other Bollywood stars, including her sister Khushi Kapoor and rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Additionally, Atlee is said to be in discussions with Salman Khan to work on an action-oriented film and it is kept on hold for now. Atlee is currently busy with the pre-production work and the shoot commences very soon. Sun Pictures are the producers and Anirudh scores the music.