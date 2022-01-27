Buzz: Janhvi Kapoor to romance NTR?

Young Tiger NTR is done with the shoot of RRR and he is all set to kick-start the shoot of Koratala Siva’s social drama soon. The actor also gave his nod for Buchi Babu who made a sensational debut with Uppena last year. The film is said to be a sports drama and the shoot commences very soon. The makers have been in the hunt for the leading lady and there are talks that Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor is the frontrunner for the role. The actress too has been keen to sign South Indian films. Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll this project and an announcement is expected very soon.

On the other side, Janhvi Kapoor is holding talks for Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda’s second outing. The shoot commences in May this year. The actress gave her formal nod for the pan-Indian film recently. Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh are busy with Liger and the film releases in August 2022. Janhvi Kapoor has a bunch of Bollywood films lined up apart from her recently signed Telugu films.