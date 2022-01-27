Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You Latest Updates

The last schedule of Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming movie Thank You is happening in some of the beautiful locations of Russia’s Moscow. All the pending portions of the film will be wrapped up in two weeks with which the entire shoot will be completed. Naga Chaitanya, Rashi Khanna, Prakash Raj and others are shooting for Thank You in Russia currently. This is an extension for the Italy schedule which was interrupted because of the second wave of coronavirus. Prakash Raj could not join the sets because of the pandemic restrictions.

The team now flew to Russia after acquiring all the permissions. The team of Thank You is keen to release the film in summer. Vikram Kumar is the director and Dil Raju is the producer. Thaman is scoring the music and background score for this emotional entertainer. Naga Chaitanya will be seen in several shades in Thank You. The makers will announce the release date of the film very soon.