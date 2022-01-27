Dil Raju enters web series space with Harish Shankar

Dil Raju, one of the leading producers of Telugu cinema, has ventured into bankrolling web series. He has partnered with director Harish Shankar to produce ATM for Zee5.

Directed by Chandramohan, ATM is tipped to be a nail biting thriller. As the title suggests, it will throw light on a bunch of youngsters who are together to steal an ATM kiosk. Will they succeed or not forms the crux of the series.

Harish Shankar, apart from producing ATM in association with Dil Raju’s daughter Hanshitha and nephew Harshith, has also penned the story of ATM. He has done intense research to get the script right, it is learnt.

ATM will soon go on air on Zee5 and will have interesting team on board as the cast and crew.