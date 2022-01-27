Janhvi Kapoor all set for Tollywood Debut

Legendary actress Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor proved her mettle in Hindi cinema. There are talks going on for her Tollywood debut and the speculations are on. The latest news is that Janhvi Kapoor is all set for Telugu debut and sensational director Puri Jagannadh will launch her very soon. Vijay Deverakonda is the lead actor in the film which will roll this year. Puri and Vijay are currently working for Liger and the film hits the screens in August this year.

Puri and Deverakonda decided to work again and the script is locked. Janhvi Kapoor will play the leading lady in this pan-Indian film. Impressed with Puri’s narration, Janhvi Kapoor signed the project and an official announcement will be made soon. Janhvi Kapoor is busy with Dostana 2, Mili and Good Luck Jerry which will release soon.