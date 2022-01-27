Shah Rukh Khan to remake Kamal Haasan’s Flick

Kamal Hasan’s iconic film Hey Ram was a flop at the box-office but it received critical acclaim. The movie completed 22 years recently and Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan played a cameo in the film. After years, Shah Rukh Khan acquired the remake rights of Hey Ram and he is keen to remake the film soon. More details about the cast, crew members will be announced once they are finalized. His production house Red Chillies Entertainment has been holding talks with the producers and closed the deal recently.

Bollywood producer Bharat Shah has been holding the Hindi remake rights of Hey Ram and Shah Rukh acquired them from Bharat Shah recently. Kamal Haasan himself produced and directed Hey Ram. Rani Mukerji, Naseeruddin Shah, Girish Karnad and Atul Kulkarni played other prominent roles in Hey Ram. More details to be announced soon.