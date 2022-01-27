Ram Charan and Keerthy Suresh’s dance going viral

The grand pre-release event of Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming movie Good Luck Sakhi took place last night in Hyderabad and Ram Charan attended the event as Chief Guest. Keerthy Suresh wanted Charan to dance for Naatu Naatu song from RRR and Charan could not say no. The duo reprised the iconic step of NTR and Charan from the song and the video is now going viral across social media. Ram Charan lauded Keerthy Suresh for her work and wished that Good Luck Sakhi will be a smashing hit.

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Good Luck Sakhi features Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Aadhi Pinisetty and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles. The film is hitting the screens on January 28th after a series of postponements. The film will have an advantage as no other Telugu film is releasing this weekend. Keerthy Suresh is keen to make her comeback with Good Luck Sakhi.