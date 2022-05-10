Buzz: Mahesh and Rajamouli film Pushed?

Superstar Mahesh Babu and top director SS Rajamouli are all set to collaborate for the first time and the project is planned to commence shoot during the end of this year. Rajamouli already started the scriptwork of the film recently. V Vijayendra Prasad and Rajamouli have discussed a couple of ideas and the basic plot is said to have been locked. The film is an adventurous film set in a jungle backdrop. Rajamouli needs six months to complete the scriptwork of this project.

Mahesh Babu is expected to complete the shoot of Trivikram’s film by November and he had plans to join Rajamouli’s film by December. There is an ample amount of preparation to be done before the shoot starts. Rajamouli wants 2-3 months of Mahesh’s time before the shoot commences. The shoot of this untitled film is pushed for next year and the shoot starts during the first quarter of 2023. Rajamouli will finalize the core cast and others before Mahesh joins the team. KL Narayana produces this big-budget actioner and more details awaited.