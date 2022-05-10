Mahesh Babu about his Father’s Biopic

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s next outing Sarkaru Vaari Paata is heading for release this week. The top actor co-produced Major, the biopic of Sandeep Unnikrishnan and the film features Adivi Sesh in the lead role. During the promotions, Mahesh Babu was asked about working on the biopic of his father Superstar Krishna. Mahesh responded saying that he would never feature in the biopic of his father Krishna garu but he would be happy to see his father’s biopic.

“I will never feature in the biopic of my father. Instead, I would be happy to produce the project. I will be happy to see his life story on screen. I watched Major and I am extremely happy about the film” told Mahesh. Major is directed by Sashikiran Tikka and it is hitting the screens on June 3rd in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages. Major is co-produced by GMB Entertainment, Sony Pictures India and A Plus S Movies.