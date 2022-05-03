Buzz: Mahesh Babu unhappy with Trivikram?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is done with the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata and the film releases on May 12th. Mahesh Babu’s next film will be directed by Trivikram and the shoot is expected to start in June. Telugu360 heard that Mahesh Babu is unhappy with Trivikram as the top director is busy setting up projects for Pawan Kalyan. Trivikram has lined up three new projects for Pawan Kalyan which are in various stages. Though Trivikram is not involved in the scripts, he is finalizing the teams, budgets and the producers. Trivikram is yet to narrate the final script of the film to Mahesh Babu. The actor is waiting for Trivikram to take the final call on the project.

Trivikram is busy working on the script now. Mahesh will head for a vacation after the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Trivikram is in plans to narrate the final script of the film after Mahesh returns back to the country. The shoot of the film may commence in July as per the update. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers and Thaman scores the music. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in this family entertainer.