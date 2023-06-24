Buzz: Meenakshi Chaudhary in talks for Guntur Kaaram?

Several massive changes took place in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Guntur Kaaram which is directed by Trivikram. The shoot resumes today in Hyderabad and long schedules are planned to complete the shoot by the end of October. Pooja Hegde is out of the project and Sree Leela got promoted as the leading lady. The film has another heroine and the makers have been on a hunt for the right choice. As per the latest buzz, Meenakshi Chaudhary who was seen in HIT 2 and Khiladi is now roped in for the role of the second heroine.

The makers are expected to make an official announcement very soon. If all goes well, the actress is expected to join the sets of the film in the new schedule. The film has a bunch of actors playing crucial roles. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers and Guntur Kaaram is aimed for Sankranthi 2024 release.