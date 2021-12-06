Buzz: Mega hero in Maanaadu Remake?

Tamil actor Simbu is on cloud nine after his recent offering Maanaadu turned out to be a blockbuster. The film is collecting huge money all over and the film also marked the comeback of director Venkat Prabhu who has been struggling with debacles. There has been a huge demand for the remake rights of the film and the entire movie unit attended a special premiere that was held in Mumbai last night. Several Bollywood filmmakers attended the special premiere and the film will be remade soon in Hindi.

As per the update, top production house Geetha Arts acquired the Telugu remake rights of the film. There are talks that Sai Tej may feature in the remake of this political thriller. The talks are currently going on and the director will be locked first. Kalyani Priyadarshan played the leading lady and SJ Suryah played a crucial role in Maanaadu. More details about the Telugu remake will be announced very soon.