TRS Govt tightening noose around Etela’ neck!

Although TRS suffered a shocking defeat in the hands of BJP’s Etela Rajender in recent Huzurabad Assembly bypoll in November, the TRS government in Telangana seems to be in no mood to leave him in assigned land grabbing cases.

Following the directions of Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao, Medak collector ordered re-survey of lands owned by Jamuna Hatcheries on Hyderabad city outskirts in Medak district to ascertain how much extent of assigned and ceiling lands were grabbed.

Jamuna Hatcheries is owned by Etela and his family members.

Medak collector Harish on Monday (today) disclosed the findings of the re-survey of lands and confirmed that Jamuna Hatcheries has encroached 70.33 acres of assigned and ceiling lands in Masaipet and Atchampet mandals in Medak district.

The collector stated that Jamuna Hatcheries has encroached assigned lands belonging to 56 persons and constructed huge sheds and used assigned lands for non-agriculture purposes against the norms and without obtaining any approvals from the government.

He said the government will initiate legal action against encroachers and also officials who helped them to grab assigned lands.

It remains to be seen how CM KCR will proceed now against Etela Rajender for encroaching government lands. Will he seize lands from Etela, file cases against him and arrest him?