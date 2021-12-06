Why did YS Jagan not personally go to Rosaiah’s residence?

Agreed YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not a politician in the old mould. He is a businessman who entered politics and made it big. He is a man with a difference. While his father took nearly three decades to become the CM, Jagan took just 10 years. Naturally, Jagan did not learn politics the way the traditional politicians learn.

Despite all these, one expected YS Jagan to call on the family members of former chief minister K Rosaiah, who passed away recently. Calling on the bereaved family members of a political leader is a matter of convention. YS Jagan seems to have no regard for such conventions.

The other day, when Rosaiah passed away, even his bête noire KCR went and paid his respects.He went to Rosaiah’s Ameerpet residence. But, Jagan did not bother to go to Rosaiah’s house and console his family members. This has now become the talk of the town.

Rosaiah was a non-controversial politician with decades of experience. He has been a legislator for decades and served as a minister for years. He was so respected that both AP and Telangana governments announced three days of mourning on his death. Rosaiah had special love for Jagan. Even Jagan has huge respect for Rosaiah. Yet, he did not personally go and meet the former CM. He sent his ministers and spoke to Rosaiah’s son over the phone. But, many in and out of the government feel that he should have personally gone to call on Rosaiah’s kin. How nice it would be if Jagan understood the value of the customs.