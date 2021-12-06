KCR showed his true colours towards Dalits again!

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao has once again proved that his new-found love for Dalits was only to secure Dalit votes in Huzurabad Assembly bypoll, where Dalit voters are a majority.

On Monday (today), the nation observed the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Right from President of India, Prime Minister to Chief Ministers of all states and leaders of all political parties offered tributes to Ambedkar.

Shocking, KCR ignored Ambedkar’s death anniversary yet again.

KCR who never garlanded the statue of Ambedkar on his birth anniversary or death anniversary after became CM suddenly started garlanding Ambedkar photos during Huzurabad Assembly bypoll.

He announced Dalit Bandhu promising Rs 10 lakh to each Dalit family.

He implemented Dalit Bandhu only in Huzurabad where there is bypoll. KCR sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore for Dalit Bandhu from 20,000 Dalit families in Huzurabad just before polling. But this amount has not reached beneficiaries as it is lying in bank accounts and officials are not releasing the amount to beneficiaries saying that the beneficiaries failed to submit business proposal on what they want to do with Rs 10 lakh each.

Huzurabad bypoll over and TRS faced defeat. Dalit Bandhu did not save TRS from defeat. KCR became silent on Dalit Bandhu all of a sudden.

Now, KCR did not issue even a press statement paying tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

Dalits are angry at KCR saying he has shown his true colours towards Dalits again.