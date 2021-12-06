Speeding Porsche mows down two men in Hyderabad

Two persons were killed after a speeding car ran over them in Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday, the police said.

The accident occurred on road number two in posh Banjara Hills around 2 a.m. Two men who were crossing the road were hit by a Porsche, which was allegedly being driven at a very high speed.

The deceased were identified as Ayodhya Rai and Tebendra Kumar Das, both employees of a private hospital. They were returning home when they were hit by the car. Such was the speed of the car that both men were flung into the air and died on the spot.

The car sped away after the accident. The youth, who was driving the vehicle, parked it in an apartment in Jubilee Hills. He later surrendered before the police and was identified as Rohit Goud, a realtor.

He was accompanied by his friend Suman, seated next to him. The police sent the duo for alcohol test to ascertain if they were in inebriated condition at the time of accident.

The police shifted the bodies of the deceased to government-run Osmania General hospital for autopsy. Banjara Hills police have registered a case and taken the matter for investigation.