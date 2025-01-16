Buzz: Mokshagna needs more time for Debut?

Nandamuri young scion Mokshagna is all set for debut and the film was planned to be directed by Hanuman fame Prasanth Varma. The film was announced in a grand manner but the opening was put on hold and there are a lot of speculations surrounding it. The makers issued an official statement that the film will roll early this year. As per the ongoing happenings, Mokshagna needs more time to finalize his debut film and he is in plans to fly abroad. The decision will be made after Mokshagna returns back to Hyderabad.

Prasanth Varma is done with the script and he is waiting for Mokshagna to start the shoot in February. If Mokshagna has other plans, Prasanth Varma is in plans to start the shoot of another film. He has Jai Hanuman lined up and Brahmarakshas ready. Mokshagna is also in talks with Venky Atluri for a film and several other projects are under discussion. As per the new update, Mokshagna hasn’t taken the final call and he is in plans to fly abroad for now. More details awaited.