Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Buzz: Mokshagna needs more time for Debut?

Published on January 16, 2025 by swathy




Nandamuri young scion Mokshagna is all set for debut and the film was planned to be directed by Hanuman fame Prasanth Varma. The film was announced in a grand manner but the opening was put on hold and there are a lot of speculations surrounding it. The makers issued an official statement that the film will roll early this year. As per the ongoing happenings, Mokshagna needs more time to finalize his debut film and he is in plans to fly abroad. The decision will be made after Mokshagna returns back to Hyderabad.

Prasanth Varma is done with the script and he is waiting for Mokshagna to start the shoot in February. If Mokshagna has other plans, Prasanth Varma is in plans to start the shoot of another film. He has Jai Hanuman lined up and Brahmarakshas ready. Mokshagna is also in talks with Venky Atluri for a film and several other projects are under discussion. As per the new update, Mokshagna hasn’t taken the final call and he is in plans to fly abroad for now. More details awaited.



