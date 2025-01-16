Tollywood star actors in Jailer 2?

The announcement video of Jailer 2 created ripples all over and the team hinted that the sequel would be bigger than the first installment. Rajinikanth will commence the shoot of Jailer 2 very soon and the film too will have a lot of surprises. Top actors like Mohanlal, Shivaraj Kumar and Jackie Shroff played the supporting roles in Jailer and their performance elevated the film. Nelson has bigger plans for Jailer 2. Nelson had plans to rope in Balakrishna for a crucial role in Jailer but it did not happen.

As per the ongoing buzz, Nelson is keen to rope in Balakrishna for the role of a powerful cop. The discussions are on and nothing have been finalized yet. Reports also say that a young actor from Telugu cinema is in talks to play one more crucial role in Jailer 2. The film will witness two Tollywood actors if everything falls in the right place. The shoot of Jailer 2 is expected to start later this year and Sun Pictures are the producers. Anirudh is the music composer and the makers will announce the details of the cast right before the shoot commences.