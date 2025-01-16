x
Cockfighting in Andhra Pradesh: Massive Betting!

Published on January 16, 2025 by swathy

Cockfighting in Andhra Pradesh: Massive Betting!

The Sankranti festival in Andhra Pradesh saw not just traditional celebrations but also high-stakes cockfights, with thousands of crores of rupees changing hands over three days. Despite police warnings, the age-old tradition of cockfighting, locally known as “Kodi Pandem”, continued unabated, drawing massive crowds and heavy betting across the state.

In the combined districts of Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur, cockfights were organized on a corporate scale, with floodlights, TV replays, and bouncers ensuring smooth operations. Betting ran into thousands of crores, with alcohol and non-vegetarian feasts adding to the festive atmosphere. In West Godavari alone, over Rs 2,000 crore was reportedly wagered during the three-day event.

In Tadepalligudem, a single cockfight saw betting worth Rs 1.25 crore. The match between two prized roosters, owned by Gudivada Prabhakar Rao and Rattayya Rasangi, lasted four intense minutes, with Prabhakar Rao’s rooster emerging victorious. Similarly, in Duggirala, under the patronage of MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, cockfights were organized on a grand scale, attracting celebrities and politicians. Special galleries were set up for women spectators, and over 100 bouncers and 300 volunteers ensured the event ran smoothly.

In Ramavarappadu, near Vijayawada, cockfights drew participants and spectators from across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In Konaseema and East Godavari districts, the betting frenzy continued unabated, with thousands flocking to witness the matches. Despite police warnings and threats of legal action, the tradition prevailed, with organizers and participants undeterred.

While many events went unchecked, the police did intervene in some areas. In Adoni, Karnool district, 16 individuals were arrested for organizing cockfights, and Rs 72,000 in cash along with two roosters were seized. However, such interventions were few and far between, as the cultural significance and financial stakes of the event often outweighed legal concerns.

Cockfighting, though deeply rooted in Andhra Pradesh’s culture, remains a contentious issue due to its association with gambling and animal cruelty. Despite bans and police warnings, the practice continues to thrive during festivals, reflecting the complex interplay between tradition, entertainment, and economics in the region.

