Revanth Reddy’s satire on Kejriwal

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy is making news in Delhi, thanks to his witty remarks on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking to Delhi media on Thursday, Revanth vowed to defeat ‘Kavita’s liquor partner’ Kejriwal in Assembly elections.

As Delhi is witnessing intense Assembly elections campaign, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, convened a press conference to impress Delhi voters. Explaining how Congress can turn the fortunes of Delhi citizens, Revanth Reddy attacked PM Modi and Delhi former CM Arvind Kejriwal, with satirical comments.

“Delhi voters have made Narendra Modi PM three times and Arvind Kejriwal CM three times. But what did they get in return? Only environmental pollution and political pollution. Both PM Modi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal have completely neglected Delhi. Whatever development has happened in Delhi was only during the tenure of late Sheila Dilshit,” said Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urging Delhi public to bring Congress back to power in the national capital.

“PM Modi and Arvind Kejriwal have competed only in giving holidays and corruption. PM Modi talks of going to Moon. But he is unable to make Delhi livable. Delhi people have seen the governance of both PM Modi and Kejriwal. It is hightime they bring back Congress, as only Congress can save Delhi,” further said Revanth Reddy.

Revanth Reddy even explained how Congress Government in Telangana has fulfilled promises in southern state, urging Delhi voters to trust grand old party’s promises.

“If corruption is stopped, then we can fulfill all the poll promises and address people’s needs. We have done the same in Telangana. By defeating Kejriwal’s liquor partner in Telangana, we are ensuing all round development of common man. We will defeat even Kejriwal in Delhi,” said Revanth Reddy, firing final salvo at AAP chief Kejriwal.