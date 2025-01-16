KTR dares Revanth Reddy for a lie detector test

BRS working president KT Rama Rao challenged Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for a lie detector test. After coming out of Enforcement Directorate office in Hyderabad on Thursday, Opposition leader used the occasion to attack CM.

“ED officials have asked the same questions asked by ACB. I have confidently answered all their questions and assured that I will come whenever they call, as I’m a law abiding citizen. But I’m feeling sad that Government is unnecessarily spending more than Rs 10 Cr public money in the name of investigation just to target me,” said KT Rama Rao, addressing media after 7-hour-long ED investigation.

“Not even half-paisa corruption occured in Formula E Racing. All transactions are done transparently and there is no scope for money laundering. But CM Revanth Reddy Govt has filed cases on me. As CM Revanth Reddy is booked by ACB and ED, he wants me to trouble in the same way,” further said KT Rama Rao.

“But Revanth Reddy was caught red-handed while I’m completely clean. Why waste public money and trouble so many people in the name of investigation. Let Revanth Reddy come forward for lie detector test. I will also take lie detector test. Let both of us sit before a Judge and take part in inquiry. It will be proved without doubt, who is the real culprit,” said KTR, daring CM Revanth Reddy for a polygraph test.

Upping his attack on Revanth Reddy, BRS scion KTR urged CM to use money spent on cases to fulfil poll promises.