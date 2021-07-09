Buzz: Mythri needs a director for Salman Khan?

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers is the most happening banner of Telugu cinema currently. They have a strong lineup of films and the production house even paid advances for various star actors and directors. The production house is keen to produce pan-Indian projects and they paid a whopping amount of Rs 10 crores as advance for Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan. The star actor allocated dates for the production house in 2023. The makers are now on the hunt for the right director for the project.

Several top directors and young directors are considered for now. Most of them are occupied with back-to-back projects. Mythri is also in the hunt for the right script that matches Salman Khan. Though names like Sukumar and Koratala Siva are considered, they have signed back to back projects. Mythri Movie Makers are also in talks for a pan-Indian film with Prabhas in the direction of Siddharth Anand. The film is expected to roll in 2023. More details awaited.