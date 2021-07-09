Strange story of Khammam Boss: TRS ignores, BJP entices, YSRTP lures

Time was when he was the unquestioned king of Khammam district’s politics. Wherever he was and whatever his position was, he became a byword for development. As Khammam’s strongman, he had his indelible imprint on the politics. But today, Tummala Nageswara Rao is unusually silent. All eyes are now on this politician and his next moves.

Tummala is currently in a political dilemma. He finds that the party he is in has no value for him. At the same time, he has no inclination to join the party that wants him. After he left the TDP to join the TRS, he was made a key minister in KCR cabinet. However, he lost the election in the 2018 elections and has been on the sidelines ever since. KCR clearly is according more priority to young Ajay Puvvada as he gels well with his son KTR. As a result, Tummala remains ignored.

His supporters and fans are in a mood of dejection. They feel that KCR should have rehabilitated a strong leader like Tummala. This perhaps is the first ever time in the four decades of his active political career that Tummala is without any position of importance for such a long time, they argue. Tummala too has been keeping away from TRS programmes and is largely keeping to himself.

Meanwhile, the BJP is desperately seeking him. The party has made several attempts to entice him. The BjP feels that his entry will drastically change the political landscape in Khammam. Several key BJP leaders have met him and tried to lure him into the party. But, Tummala largely remained lukewarm to the BJP offer.Meanwhile, there are reports that YS Sharmila too has sent him feelers. The party feels that Tummala’s entry could give the party the much-needed big bang.

As of now Tummala has gone on record saying that he would not join the BJP at any cost. He said he would remain with the TRS. However, with the TRS not rehabilitating him honorably, there is disquiet among his supporters. How long with Tummala douse these fires of disquiet remains to be seen.