Suresh Babu about Ramanaidu Studios land issue

From the past one week, there are wide speculations that the government of Andhra Pradesh approached Suresh Babu to return back the land of Ramanaidu Studios in Vizag. The government of Andhra Pradesh allocated 35 acres of land in 2002. With the executive capital shifting to Vizag, there are talks that the government is in plans to retain the land of Ramanaidu Studios and allocate land for the same in another place.

Suresh Babu responded saying that the discussions are going on but he preferred not to comment about the same for now. It is clear that the government of AP approached Suresh Babu for Ramanaidu Studios in Vizag. Suresh Babu for now is producing a bunch of small budget films and is busy finalizing the deals for Naarappa, Drishyam 2 and Viraata Parvam.