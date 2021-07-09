Theatrical Deals Vs OTT Release in Telugu Cinema

The second wave of coronavirus calmed down and the businesses reopened for the public after the restrictions are lifted. Some of the Tollywood filmmakers are worried about the third wave and they are puzzled if the audience would rush back to theatres as it happened after the first wave of coronavirus. There are several deals that are closed and movies like Naarappa, Drishyam 2, Paagal, 18 Pages, Most Eligible Bachelor, Gully Rowdy, Thimmarasu and others are planned for a direct digital release.

The exhibitors of Telugu states urged the filmmakers to rethink once again and save the exhibition industry which is shattered. Venky’s Naarappa is heading for a theatrical release soon after Venkatesh changed his plans. Now some other films are keen to cancel their direct digital deals and head for a theatrical release. The release date of Thimmarasu is announced last evening. Sundeep Kishan is in plans to release Gully Rowdy in theatres very soon. Vishwak Sen’s Paagal too will have a theatrical release soon. The makers of Love Story, Tuck Jagadish will announce the release dates soon.

Trade analysts say that the theatres will get back to glory after prominent films will release. What’s haunting everyone is the third wave of coronavirus as it may turn as a speed breaker for the theatrical run. For now, the makers of Tollywood movies are in plans for theatrical release to save the exhibition industry.