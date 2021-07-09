Sridevi Soda Center 1st Song: A Good Dance number

The makers of Sudheer Babu’s Sridevi Soda Center have commenced promotions on an interesting note. The first song from the album was unveiled by none other than megastar Chiranjeevi.

The song is titled Mandhuloda and it is a good dance number with a folk touch to it. It especially appeals to the masses.

Mani Sharma has come up with his trademark composition for the mass dance number. The tune is catchy and hummable.

Sridevi Soda Center marks the coming together of Sudheer Babu and Karuna Kumar of Palasa fame. The latter has penned a rustic action thriller for the project. The makers will announce the release date soon.

Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy are producing Sridevi Soda Center under 70 MM Entertainments banner.