Buzz: Nani and Venky Atluri Film on Cards?

Natural Star Nani is shooting for The Paradise directed by Srikanth Odela. This mega budget action drama releases in summer next year and Nani will immediately move to Sujeeth’s action drama which is expected to roll in April 2026. Nani has several films in talks and the actor is holding talks with sensible director Venky Atluri for a film. Venky Atluri has narrated a script to Nani long ago and the discussions reached the final stages.

Nani is yet to take the final call on this film. If all goes well, the shooting formalities will start after Nani completes Sujeeth’s film. Sithara Entertainments will bankroll this prestigious project. An official announcement is expected to be made once Nani gives his final nod. Venky Atluri is currently busy with Suriya’s film which is due for May 2026 release. Nani is also in talks with Hi Nanna fame Shouryuv for a project which will be announced soon.