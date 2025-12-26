x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Nani and Venky Atluri Film on Cards?

Published on December 26, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Greater Vijayawada Proposal Gains Momentum After Chandrababu’s Nod
image
Can Kalyan Padala Turn Bigg Boss Glory Into a Cinema Career?
image
Buzz: Nani and Venky Atluri Film on Cards?
image
An Emotional Day for Saikumar
image
Palla Srinivasa Rao Slams YSRCP Over Weapon Displays

Buzz: Nani and Venky Atluri Film on Cards?

Natural Star Nani is shooting for The Paradise directed by Srikanth Odela. This mega budget action drama releases in summer next year and Nani will immediately move to Sujeeth’s action drama which is expected to roll in April 2026. Nani has several films in talks and the actor is holding talks with sensible director Venky Atluri for a film. Venky Atluri has narrated a script to Nani long ago and the discussions reached the final stages.

Nani is yet to take the final call on this film. If all goes well, the shooting formalities will start after Nani completes Sujeeth’s film. Sithara Entertainments will bankroll this prestigious project. An official announcement is expected to be made once Nani gives his final nod. Venky Atluri is currently busy with Suriya’s film which is due for May 2026 release. Nani is also in talks with Hi Nanna fame Shouryuv for a project which will be announced soon.

Next Can Kalyan Padala Turn Bigg Boss Glory Into a Cinema Career? Previous An Emotional Day for Saikumar
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Nani and Venky Atluri Film on Cards?
image
An Emotional Day for Saikumar
image
Kannada Blockbuster Gatha Vaibhavam confirms release date

Latest

image
Greater Vijayawada Proposal Gains Momentum After Chandrababu’s Nod
image
Can Kalyan Padala Turn Bigg Boss Glory Into a Cinema Career?
image
Buzz: Nani and Venky Atluri Film on Cards?
image
An Emotional Day for Saikumar
image
Palla Srinivasa Rao Slams YSRCP Over Weapon Displays

Most Read

image
Greater Vijayawada Proposal Gains Momentum After Chandrababu’s Nod
image
Palla Srinivasa Rao Slams YSRCP Over Weapon Displays
image
Bhimavaram DSP transferred ! Is Pawan Kalyan behind it ?

Related Articles

Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions