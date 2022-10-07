Buzz: NBK hikes his Remuneration

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently shooting for his 107th film which is directed by Gopichand Malineni. The mass entertainer is in the final stages of shoot. After the super success of Akhanda, the veteran actor has hiked his fee. Balakrishna charged Rs 10 crores for Akhanda and he is now receiving Rs 18 crores for Gopichand Malineni’s film. Jai Balayya is the title considered and it would be announced soon. The film is expected to hit the screens for Christmas this year. The makers sold off the non-theatrical rights of the film for a record price of Rs 57 crores which is a record.

Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay will be seen in other important roles in this mass actioner and Balakrishna will be seen in a dual role. Balakrishna also hiked his fee for Unstoppable Season 2 and the shoot commenced recently. The actor is in talks with successful director Anil Ravipudi and the shoot of the film starts this year. Balayya also has a political drama lined up that will be directed by Boyapati Srinu next year. The film will release right before the 2024 elections in Andhra Pradesh.