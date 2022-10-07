Nagarjuna picks up one more action entertainer

King Nagarjuna delivered one more debacle with The Ghost. The film failed to register minimum openings and it did not even take the advantage of Dasara holiday season. His fans are left disappointed with the choice of Nag’s films. The veteran actor has been in talks with Tamil director Mohan Raja for a film that was in discussion mode from the past two years. After Mohan Raja bagged the opportunity to direct Megastar Chiranjeevi in Lucifer remake, Nag went ahead with The Ghost. Mohan Raja is relieved and he started working on Nagarjuna’s film.

The film is said to be a stylish action entertainer and the shoot commences later this year. Mohan Raja is giving the final touches for the script. Akhil Akkineni is rumored to play a powerful role in this landmark film of Nag. This happens to be the 100th film for the actor. Planned on a big-budget, the film will be produced by Annapurna Studios. An official announcement is expected very soon. Nagarjuna is currently shooting for Bigg Boss and he has a couple of other projects in the discussion.