Buzz: Netflix bags Prabhas’ Salaar

Pan-Indian star Prabhas will be seen in Salaar and KGF sensation Prashanth Neel is the director. The film’s release got pushed and the makers are yet to close the major deals. After the makers quoted huge prices for the digital and satellite rights, several digital giants are not much interested to acquire the rights. The latest buzz says that Netflix acquired the digital rights of Salaar for a huge price. The makers had to compromise on their previous quote to close the deal. With the digital rights sold, the makers may soon announce the release date.

As the digital giants have been spending big on the digital rights, they are inking deals with the producers about the theatrical release date and the streaming date. The theatrical deals too are getting closed. Salaar is expected to release this year. Shruti Haasan is the heroine and Hombale Films are the producers of this massive actioner. Jagapathi Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in other prominent roles.