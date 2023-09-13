Interesting update on Yash’s Next

It has been close to a year and a half since the release of KGF: Chapter 2 but Yash is yet to announce his next. There are strong talks that he has given his nod for a Malayalam director Geetu Mohandas and an announcement is awaited. This will be the 19th film of Yash and the filming starts in December this year. The pre-production works are happening at a fast pace. KVN Productions will produce this big-budget pan-Indian film.

There are reports that the film is set in the backdrop of Goa and the film would be a stylish actioner. The actors and technicians are currently finalized. Yash has been closely following the developments of the film and he is spending time with his family. There are reports that Yash has been approached for Ramayana and an update on this is expected soon.