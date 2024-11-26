Buzz: Netflix in talks with Naga Chaitanya?

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya will tie the knot on December 4th to his girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala. The duo has been in the news ever since they got engaged. Top digital player Netflix has been shelling out huge money on biographies and wedding coverage of Indian celebrities. The latest reports say that Netflix has approached Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita over their wedding coverage and the discussions are on.Things are expected to get finalized very soon. The wedding would have limited attendance of family members and close friends of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is shooting for Thandel and he will take a break for the wedding. After a week’s break post wedding, Naga Chaitanya will commence the shoot of Karthik Varma Dandu’s mystic thriller which is planned on a huge budget. Thandel releases on February 7th while Karthik Varma’s film releases during the end of the year.