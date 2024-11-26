x
Switch to: తెలుగు
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Netflix in talks with Naga Chaitanya?

Published on November 26, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Gopichand’s Viswam Issue reaches Film Chamber
image
Sakshi’s Analysis of ‘Maha’ Election Results Ignores Pawan Kalyan’s Role
image
Buzz: Netflix in talks with Naga Chaitanya?
image
Keerthy Suresh’s Strange Step
image
RGV Absconding and not ready to Apologize

Buzz: Netflix in talks with Naga Chaitanya?

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya will tie the knot on December 4th to his girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala. The duo has been in the news ever since they got engaged. Top digital player Netflix has been shelling out huge money on biographies and wedding coverage of Indian celebrities. The latest reports say that Netflix has approached Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita over their wedding coverage and the discussions are on.Things are expected to get finalized very soon. The wedding would have limited attendance of family members and close friends of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is shooting for Thandel and he will take a break for the wedding. After a week’s break post wedding, Naga Chaitanya will commence the shoot of Karthik Varma Dandu’s mystic thriller which is planned on a huge budget. Thandel releases on February 7th while Karthik Varma’s film releases during the end of the year.

Next Sakshi’s Analysis of ‘Maha’ Election Results Ignores Pawan Kalyan’s Role Previous Keerthy Suresh’s Strange Step
else

TRENDING

image
Gopichand’s Viswam Issue reaches Film Chamber
image
Buzz: Netflix in talks with Naga Chaitanya?
image
Keerthy Suresh’s Strange Step

Latest

image
Gopichand’s Viswam Issue reaches Film Chamber
image
Sakshi’s Analysis of ‘Maha’ Election Results Ignores Pawan Kalyan’s Role
image
Buzz: Netflix in talks with Naga Chaitanya?
image
Keerthy Suresh’s Strange Step
image
RGV Absconding and not ready to Apologize

Most Read

image
Sakshi’s Analysis of ‘Maha’ Election Results Ignores Pawan Kalyan’s Role
image
Big disappointment for PM Modi fans
image
Adani scam: Telangana is the first casualty

Related Articles

MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet Tips To Reduce Back Pain Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style Anjali in colorful mode Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree