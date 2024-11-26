Keerthy Suresh’s Strange Step

Talented actress Keerthy Suresh has done impressive films in her career and she went on to win a National Award for her outstanding work in Mahanati. The actress has done a bunch of women centric films but most of them did not work for the actress. She soon picked up commercial films but she could not get back to the top. Keerthy Suresh surprised everyone with her glamour dosage in her Bollywood film Baby John featuring Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The visuals and videos of Keerthy Suresh from the released song are going viral all over.

For the first time, Keerthy Suresh is seen in a full length glamorous role. This is a surprise for her fans. Keerthy Suresh hinted of doing many more glamorous roles when there are strong rumors about her wedding. Speculations say that Keerthy Suresh will get married in December and an official word is due. At this time, Keerthy Suresh has been choosing glamorous roles. This is a real surprise for her fans. We have to wait to see if Keerthy Suresh picks up more glamorous roles or skips acting post wedding.