Home > Movie News

RGV Absconding and not ready to Apologize

Published on November 26, 2024 by swathy

RGV Absconding and not ready to Apologize

Ram Gopal Varma

Veteran director Ram Gopal Varma has taken a dig at the politicians of Andhra Pradesh. He is now facing charges in various sections and he remained absconding from the past few days. He skipped the investigation and the Ongole cops reached the Hyderabad residence of Ram Gopal Varma. His lawyer sought more time on behalf of Ram Gopal Varma and he also requested a virtual investigation. Ram Gopal Varma has been out of reach and his lawyer says that RGV is busy with his film shoots and other professional commitments.

Ram Gopal Varma remained absconding and he is not in a mood to apologize for his acts. Posani Krishna Murali, Sri Reddy and others who criticized Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and Lokesh came up with public apologies. But Ram Gopal Varma took a different path and he remained absconding instead of issuing an apology.

