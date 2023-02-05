Buzz: NTR and Vetrimaran film on cards?

Jr NTR is taking so much time to start his next film after the grand success of RRR. His next is with Koratala Siva, which is going to be launched officially this month and will have regular shooting from next month. Leaving this NTR will also work for Prashanth Neel’s film. There is also a strong buzz that NTR going to work with Tamil director Vetrimaran.

Vetrimaran is known for his work for Vada Chennai, Asuran/Narappa, Paava Kadhaigal and many more. His films portray society and its defects mainly focused on caste. Currently, Vetrimaran is working for Suriya’s VaadiVaasal and then his film with Jr NTR might start. If sources are to be believed then, the film going to be made in two parts. NTR will be the main lead in the first and Dhanush is going to be the main lead in the second part.