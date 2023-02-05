Pawan Kalyan’s bulk dates for Sujeeth’s Film

Pawan Kalyan’s film with director Sujeeth was launched officially on Monday with a pooja ceremony. Sujeeth after Saaho has taken a much-needed break and going to direct Pawan Kalyan. The film is produced by DVV Danayya and Thaman will compose the music. The film is tentatively titled OG.

OG is said to be a high-octane action thriller and is expected to go on to the floor by next month. Pawan Kalyan has allotted 4 weeks of bulk dates for the project. Sujeeth is going to make arrangements accordingly and going complete Pawan Kalyan’s episodes at once in the allotted schedule. The director is planning to portray Pawan in a never-before avatar.