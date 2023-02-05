Allu Aravind’s lovable words about Sneha

Mega producer Allu Aravind is the distributor for Suhas’s Writer Padmabhushan. He was the chief guest for the film’s housefull event. He said Vasu and Dheeraj suggested watching the film and this turned out to be my favourite. Every female has there unique wishes and I recommend all the girls’ parents to go watch the film.

Every women will have their own desires. After watching the film I went home and asked my wife, what she wanted to do genuinely in life. My daughter-in-law Sneha is from well off family and married to a star hero, yet she won’t sit at home and watch TV. She continues to work. Girls should not sit at home and watch TV, I dislike girls who sit idle.