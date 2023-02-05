OTT version of Bigg Boss Shelved

Bigg Boss Telugu has so much buzz from the first season. Later slowly the show lasts its charm and getting less TRP rating. This made the makers shelve the OTT version for this season. Last year Bigg Boss Telugu introduced OTT version, which was streaming 24/7 on Disney plus Hotstar. Bindhu Madhavi was the title winner. Later, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 got less number views and the audience lost interest in the show.

By considering all these factors the makers have shelved the second season of OTT version of Bigg Boss Telugu. There is also buzz that Nagarjuna will be out from hosting the show for next season and Balakrishna might step in.