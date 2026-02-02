Buzz: Pooja Hegde in Nani’s Next?

Natural Star Nani will soon kick-start the shoot of Sujeeth’s film and it is a full-length action entertainer. Titled Bloody Romeo, the shoot commences during the second half of the year. The team is currently finalizing the actors and technicians currently. Pooja Hegde is rumored to play the leading lady in Bloody Romeo and the team will make an official announcement very soon.

Nani is currently occupied with the shoot of The Paradise and Sujeeth is utilizing this break to work on the script and complete the pre-production work. Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in a crucial role and the team is on a hunt for the music composer. Niharika Entertainment will produce this prestigious film of Nani.