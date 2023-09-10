Buzz: Prabhas in Bhakta Kannappa

Manchu Vishnu has been working on Bhakta Kannappa which is planned on a high budget. The film has been launched in a grand manner and the shoot commences soon. As per the ongoing buzz, Pan-Indian star Prabhas has been roped in for an important role in Bhakta Kannappa. There are reports that Prabhas will play Lord Shiva in Bhakta Kannappa.

Bhakta Kannappa happens to be a devotee of Lord Shiva. Mukesh Kumar Singh is the director of Bhakta Kannappa and Vishnu, Nupur Sanon are the lead actors. Manchu Vishnu’s 24 Frames Factory will produce this big-budget attempt. Paruchuri Gopalakrishna and Burra Sai Madhav worked on the script of Bhakta Kannappa.