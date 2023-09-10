Shah Rukh Khan makes a perfect Comeback

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan suffered failures and he took a long break post pandemic. The top actor was badly criticized but he kept calm. He was on a hunt for the right film and signed two back-to-back action entertainers: Pathaan and Jawan. Pathaan reported record numbers this year and SRK is now back with Jawan. The film is performing extremely well in all the languages of release and in all the territories. Going with the numbers, Jawan will end up as the biggest hit in the actor’s career.

SRK makes a strong comeback after a series of debacles. The actor is shooting for Dunki directed by top director Rajkumar Hirani and the film is expected to release next year. With back-to-back hits, SRK is on cloud nine. The actor has several interesting films lined up. Jawan is directed by Atlee and SRK, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi played the lead roles.