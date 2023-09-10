Pressure mounting on Salaar Team

Salaar is postponed from September 28th and several filmmakers have been waiting for the big announcement of the new release date from the team. There are a lot of ongoing speculations about the film’s release and the business deals. The makers quoted record prices for the theatrical and the non-theatrical rights. They had to bow down to the mounting pressure and Hombale Films is busy closing all the deals. Salaar has to get a wide release in all the languages and the team is struggling to lock the right release date for the film.

Sankranthi 2024 is also in discussion but there are lot of films releasing in South. Reports say that November is considered for Salaar release but the film would miss a holiday season or a long weekend. There has been pressure mounting from all the corners as the release chart would be updated in all the languages. Salaar is a high-voltage action entertainer directed by Prashanth Neel and Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Pruthviraj Sukumaran are the lead actors.