Buzz: Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam to team up?

Legendary director Mani Ratnam is back with a bang with Ponniyin Selvan and the film minted massive money across the circles of Tamil Nadu and the USA. The film ended up as a below-average grosser in Telugu states and North India. Mani Ratnam is done with the shoot of the second installment of Ponniyin Selvan and the film releases in summer 2023. As per the recent happenings, Mani Ratnam and Superstar Rajinikanth decided to collaborate again after years. Rajinikanth inked a two-film deal with Lyca Productions recently.

The production house also produced Ponniyin Selvan and Lyca is bringing back the combo of Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam. The film starts rolling next year after Rajinikanth is done with his current projects. Mani Ratnam too will take his time and will work on the script. More details about the film will be announced officially by Lyca Productions soon.