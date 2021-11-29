Buzz: Rana behind Samantha’s International Film

Rana Daggubati is one actor who has fair knowledge on all the crafts of cinema. He is spending ample time on scripts and is finalizing some of them for his production house Suresh Productions. He is also keen to produce content-driven projects soon. Samantha signed her first International film ‘Arrangements of Love’ and an official announcement was made recently. The latest update we hear says that Rana Daggubati was the man behind the makers picking up Samantha for the role.

It was Rana who suggested Sunitha Tati to approach Samantha. After Samantha was contacted, the actress instantly gave her nod. Samantha loved the narration and the shoot starts soon. Samantha plays a bisexual woman and a detective in Arrangements of Love. The actress is all excited about her first international outing. Sunitha Tati of Guru Films will produce this film and Philip John is the director.