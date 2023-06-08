Buzz: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash to lock horns?

The picture of Indian cinema has changed and the audience are watching films of all the neighboring languages. Yash is the latest pan-Indian star from the South after Prabhas. The actor is yet to announce his next film after the super success of KGF: Chapter 2. Bollywood media has been speculating that Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Alia Bhatt will be a part of the prestigious Ramayana that will be directed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari. The film is expected to hit the floors in December 2023 as per the latest developments.

What’s more interesting is that Yash is approached to reprise the role of Ravana. Ranbir Kapoor will essay the role of Lord Rama and Alia will be seen as Sita. An official announcement for the same is expected for Diwali this year. The look tests for Ranbir, Yash and Alia will be conducted soon. Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra will produce this prestigious project which is planned on a massive budget. Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar will direct this epic.