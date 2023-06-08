Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari: I Don’t Care

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest flick NBK108 under the direction of Anil Ravipudi had its title unveiled today. The title of the movie is revealed in a unique way. They placed 108 hoardings of the film’s title poster in 108 areas in AP and TS.

NBK108 is titled Bhagavanth Kesari and the tagline is I Don’t Care. Both the title and tagline are very influential. The National Emblem included in the title logo grabs our attention. Anil Ravipudi designed Balakrishna’s character in a mass-pleasing way, in terms of his looks and dressing.

Balakrishna is seen in a kurta and formal pants with a scarf wrapped around his neck. He also wore a watch and a bracelet. Looking down as he hits the weapon on the ground, we can observe the intensity in Balakrishna’s face. The title and the poster are truly arresting. However, there will be much bigger surprises in the offing for Balakrishna’s birthday on June 10th.

Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela and Arjun Rampal are the other lead cast of the movie produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi on Shine Screens.